New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Estancia Bears

The Estancia Bears entered 2024 in full rebuild mode and felt every bit of the process. After opening the season with eight straight losses, including tough matchups against 2A powers like Loving and Eunice and 3A programs like Socorro and Hope Christian, the Bears finally broke through with a 40-7 win over Capitan late in district play. It wasn’t the season long-time head coach Stewart Burnett is accustomed to—Estancia has been one of the more consistent small-school programs over the past decade—but it was a year that provided necessary experience for a young roster. They finished 1-9 overall and 1-4 in District 2-2A.