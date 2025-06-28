Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 28, 2025
New Mexico High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings: Estancia Bears
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

As the countdown to kickoff begins, NMPreps.com launches its annual New Mexico High School Football Preseason Rankings, unveiling every team in the state from No. 89 to No. 1. All summer long, we’ll deliver the most in-depth team previews, player spotlights, and district breakdowns across Classes 6A to 2A, setting the stage for the 2025 season.

No. 73 Estancia Bears

Head Coach: Stewart Burnett

2024 Record: 1-9 overall, 1-4 District 2-2A

Classification: 2A (District 2-2A)

Points For: 162

Points Against: 457

2024 Final Ranking: No. 82 overall (6A–2A), No. 15 in 2A

2025 Preseason Ranking: No. 73 overall, No. 9 in 2A

Playoff Result: Missed Playoffs

2024 Review

The Estancia Bears entered 2024 in full rebuild mode and felt every bit of the process. After opening the season with eight straight losses, including tough matchups against 2A powers like Loving and Eunice and 3A programs like Socorro and Hope Christian, the Bears finally broke through with a 40-7 win over Capitan late in district play. It wasn’t the season long-time head coach Stewart Burnett is accustomed to—Estancia has been one of the more consistent small-school programs over the past decade—but it was a year that provided necessary experience for a young roster. They finished 1-9 overall and 1-4 in District 2-2A.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In