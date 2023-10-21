In Week 10 of New Mexico high school football, action across different districts brought thrilling contests and significant developments: #nmpreps



DISTRICT 1-6A: CITY OF VISI...CHAMPIONSHIP

Cleveland delivered a resounding performance, dominating Cibola with a lopsided 61-7 victory, setting the stage for a much-anticipated District Championship showdown against crosstown rivals Rio Rancho in the upcoming weekend. In an electrifying matchup, the Rio Rancho Rams emerged victorious with a thrilling 24-17 win over Volcano Vista, who had a 6-3 overall record and a 1-2 district standing. As they both boast perfect 3-0 records in District 1-6A action, both the Cleveland Storm, with a 6-3 overall record, and the Rio Rancho Rams, standing at 7-2 overall, are primed for a showdown. Rio Rancho's balanced offensive attack, featuring 144 rushing yards and 148 passing yards, proved pivotal in securing the win. Notably, running back Rayce Ramirez's impressive runs solidified his standout performance. Quarterback JJ Arellano made a significant contribution, not only scoring a crucial 13-yard rushing touchdown but also completing a passing touchdown to Ramirez from 8 yards out. The Rams' defense displayed exceptional prowess throughout the night.

DISTRICT 2-6A: BEAR DOMINANCE

The La Cueva Bears made a resounding statement on Friday night, securing a convincing 51-0 mercy rule victory over the Sandia Matadors, who held a 7-2 overall record and a 3-1 district standing. This victory allowed the La Cueva Bears to claim a share of the District 2-6A championship, elevating their record to 6-3 overall and maintaining a perfect 3-0 district record. The Bears are on a scorching streak, riding a 6-game winning run. Cameron Dyer (2025) made a compelling case for the NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico Mr. Football award with a standout performance. Dyer's exceptional night included a 13-yard touchdown pass to Cruz Markham, a remarkable 47-yard touchdown run, and another touchdown pass to Markham, this time from 27 yards. Additionally, 2025 top recruit Mason Posa left his mark on the game, scoring twice from the defensive side of the ball, including a blocked punt in the end zone for a safety and a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.



DISTRICT 3-6A: HAWKS NEW SIGNAL CALLER SOARING

Centennial secured a critical victory, defeating Alamogordo 42-21, setting up a highly anticipated District championship clash with Las Cruces High School next week. Both Centennial (6-2 overall) and Las Cruces (5-4 overall) remain undefeated in District 3-6A play, with a perfect 4-0 record. In their triumph over Alamogordo, Centennial's quarterback, Zaiden Davis, played a pivotal role, delivering three consecutive touchdowns. These included a 13-yard run, a 2-yard run, and a spectacular 71-yard touchdown pass to Christian Ortiz. The Hawks surged ahead after trailing 7-0 at the beginning of the game, ultimately scoring 42 unanswered points before Alamogordo found the end zone once more. Davis continued to shine, connecting with Ralph Silva for a 45-yard touchdown pass. In other District 3-6A action, Hobbs delivered an emphatic victory, defeating Organ Mountain 58-10, enhancing their overall record to 4-5 and maintaining a 2-2 district standing, thereby keeping their postseason aspirations alive.

DISTRICT 4-6A: ROBERTS AND STONE SET UP CAT FIGHT AT LEON WILLIAMS

Clovis emerged victorious with a hard-fought 34-21 win over Capital, setting the stage for a District championship match next weekend in Clovis. Both teams remain undefeated in District 4-6A play, with Clovis (4-5 overall) and Los Lunas (7-2 overall) each boasting a flawless 3-0 district record. Kash Roberts set the tone for Clovis, commencing the night with a 6-yard touchdown run, and he added another from 10 yards out. Jett Stone contributed to the lead with a touchdown run. The Clovis Wildcats built a commanding 21-0 lead over the Capital Jaguars. Roberts finalized his standout performance by adding one more touchdown, accumulating a total of 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jett Stone delivered a strong performance as well, contributing 145 yards and two touchdowns to secure the win. Week 10 featured remarkable district battles and thrilling victories, setting the stage for exciting matchups in the weeks ahead.

Thursday, October 19th Cobre 53, Hot Springs 0 - F Deming 43, Chaparral 0 - F Las Cruces 43, Carlsbad 14 - F Manzano 63, Del Norte 8 - F Roy/Mosquero 50, NMSD 0 - F Valley 26, Los Alamos 23 - F

Friday, October 20th Animas 43, Elida 38 - F Artesia 54, Goddard 14 - F Belen 28, Miyamura 14 - F Bloomfield 42, Aztec 0 - F Centennial 42, Alamogordo 21 - F Clayton 54, Elida 0 - F Cleveland 61, Cibola 7 - F Clovis 34, Capital 21 - F Dexter 62, Tucumcari 7 - F Espanola Valley 50, Moriarty 0 - F Eunice 35, Loving 28 - F Gadsden 28, Santa Teresa 7 - F Grants 35, Valencia 21 - F Hobbs 58, Organ Mountain 10 - F Kirtland Central 54, Gallup 0 - F La Cueva 51, Sandia 0 - F Legacy Academy 44, Menaul 12 - F Logan 50, Tatum 12 - F Lovington 43, Albuquerque Academy 26 - F Mecalero Apache 48, Capitan 6 - F Melrose 50, FT. Sumner 0 - F Mesilla Valley 80, Lordsburg 44 - F Newcomb 40, Zuni 6 - F Piedra Vista 52, Highland 18 - F Portales 38, Bernalillo 0 - F Rio Rancho 24, Volcano Vista 17 - F Robertson 37, Raton 34 - F Roswell 48, Mayfield 15 - F Santa Rosa 55, Escalante 0 - F Socorro 37, Hatch Valley - F St. Michael's 34, El Paso-Cathedral TX 18 - F Taos 35, Pojoaque Valley 6 - F Texico 21, Jal 13 - F Thoreau 50, Crownpoint 0 - F Tularosa 70, Estancia 22 - F West Las Vegas 47, Santa Fe Indian 2 - F West Mesa 57, Rio Grande 0 - F

Saturday, October 21st Albuquerque (2-6) at Santa Fe (1-7), 1pm Farmington (5-3) at Eldorado (3-5), 1pm Laguna-Acoma (2-6) at McCurdy (5-3), 1pm Navajo Pine (1-6) at Pine Hill (1-7), 1pm Ramah (3-3) at Chesteron Academy (1-6), 12pm Ruidoso (1-7) at Hope Christian (3-6), 1pm Silver (6-2) at St. Pius X (4-4), 1pm

