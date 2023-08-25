NMPreps guide to New Mexico high school football for week two of the 2023 season. Today, we release our previews, staff picks, and game predictions #nmpreps

No. 1 Cleveland (1-0) vs No. 2 La Cueva (1-0), 7pm

Top 2024 recruit Stratton Shufelt and the Cleveland Storm welcome the second ranked La Cueva Bears on Friday night. Shufelt is coming off a 10-tackle night in the Storm's win over third ranked Centennial in week 1, 27-8. The La Cueva Bears and top 2025 recruit Cameron Dyer are coming off a win over fourth-ranked Rio Rancho (35-14) in week one. Quarterback Dyer finished the night with 401 total yards (353 passing) in the win. This game has two teams with a high-powered offense and next level talent on defense. On offense Cleveland features running back Harris Mbueha (152 yards on offense) and the La Cueva defense features Mason Posa (1 sack, 1 tackles). Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

No. 3 Centennial (0-1) at El Paso-Franklin TX (0-0), 7pm

The teams met last season with the Centennial Hawks coming out ahead, 49-21. Centennial however, is coming off a 19-point loss in the opening week and could still be getting newcomers comfortable at a high level of football. The Cougars (Franklin) welcome back a talented squad with quarterback Shay Smith (2,569 passing yards, 1,076 rushing yards) and running back Jordan Morales (910 rushing yards and 10 TDs) back as seniors. The Centennial Hawks going on the back of senior QB Daniel Hernandez will need some more production from other skilled positions. Hernandez finished with 114 passing yards in week one. Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

No. 4 Rio Rancho (0-1) vs No. 16 Eldorado (1-0), 7pm

Quietly this game could be on some radars for an upset. Rio Rancho is coming off a loss to second-ranked La Cueva (35-14) and went a different route at quarterback with Noah Nelson taking the snaps but went back to the run game, the QB rushed for 99 yards (1 rushing TD) and passing for 63 yards. Junior Rayce Ramirez chipped in another 94 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD. Eldorado appeared improved with work to do in their week one win over Cibola (41-20). Eagles running back JohnPaul Ludi finished with 128 rushing yards in the win and talented receiver Joshua Jackson 82 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving). This is a measuring stick game and will tell more of the story in terms of the playoff picture. Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

No. 5 Volcano Vista (1-0) vs No. 9 West Mesa (1-0), 7pm

Another top-10 game this week, this one featuring teams from the Albuquerque west side as fifth ranked Volcano Vista Hawks coming off a 24-7 win in Las Cruces over the Bulldawgs. West Mesa traveled north defeating Santa Fe, 42-6. University of New Mexico recruit Elijah Brody finished last week with 382 total yards and will again need to be the one to carry the West Mesa Mustangs forward. Volcano Vista running back Alijah Gonzales was the name to know coming into the season and he lived up to the hype. Gonzales finished with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a week one win. The Hawks defense impressive last week will again be the x-factor heading into this week. Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

No. 6 Artesia (1-0) vs No. 8 Hobbs (1-0), 7pm

The southeastern game of the night features the Bulldogs of Artesia and the Eagles of Hobbs. Both are coming off wins against their rival -- Artesia over Carlsbad (55-7) and Hobbs over Clovis (41-13). Artesia quarterback did his thing again, finishing with over 300 yards passing and tossing 5 touchdowns in the win. Hobbs looked to a new QB-1 with Brock Beaty finishing with over 200 total yards, 172 passing for his first win. On defense the Eagles look to Gustavo Diaz-Castro (13 total tackles) and Tristan Davis (2 sacks). Artesia also with a stout defense that features Josiah Rodriguez (8 tackles), Diego Wesson (8 tackles), and David Hammond (3 INTs). With that said, the talent is there, the coaching features two coaches in the top-ten, and a regional contest that will light up the scoreboard. Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

No. 7 Roswell (1-0) vs Santa Fe (0-1), 7pm

The Roswell Coyotes play host to the Santa Fe Demons. The Demons return after a home loss last week to No. 9 West Mesa, 42-6. Roswell made a quick trip last season to Santa Fe for a 50-0 win and that headline is likely true again this season, instead a host to this game. Roswell features one of their more talented teams and a 5A state champion contender while Santa Fe continues to rebuild their program, but headed in the right direction and building for district play. Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

No. 10 Los Lunas (1-0) vs No. 14 Alamogordo (1-0), 7pm

Tiger vs Tiger. I won't make a poor line of "who has the eye" (okay, I guess I did). Last season it was Los Lunas defeating Alamogordo on the road, 43-30, and again will be favored in the game despite going through a transitional period of new talent. The commonality is the talent as newcomer Damacio Kaneshiro shining in his debut with 170 yards passing last week in the win over Belen. Jason Ussery was unstoppable on defense finishing with 13 total tackles last season. Alamogordo off a win over Silver (36-29) last week had some success last season reaching the playoffs but also features several newcomers in key positions. Which team is ahead during the transition is the question.Grine's Pick and NMPreps Prediction.

ONE LINER

No. 11 Farmington (1-0) looks to keeping their winning ways behind star quarterback Trel Griego (306 passing yards) against visiting Durango Colorado (0-0).

No. 17 Carlsbad (1-0) has their hands full and enters as the underdog against No. 19 Goddard (1-0). Goddard with RB Silva could be running into the end zone all night.

No. 22 Mayfield (1-0) won big last week and Luke Linnan (QB) will shine again this week against unranked Santa Teresa (0-1).

No. 25 Bloomfield (1-0), new to the top-25 this season, continue their winning ways against this week against unranked Pojoaque Valley (0-1); Bobcats QB Drew Perez did it all last week but the highlight being 129 receiving yards and 4 total TDs (3 receiving, 1 passing).

OUTSIDE THE 25

Texico (1-0) and Santa Rosa (1-0) featured in our "Ranking Every Game' as a top ten game this week and the Lions (Santa Rosa) duo of Jykub Gage and Nicolas Chavez have the chance at a statement game.

GONE STREAKING

Gallup (11) face Grants (0-1), on Grants' homecoming this Saturday

Del Norte (17) face Valencia (1-0) as they look at number 18.

Chaparral (33) host Fabens Texas (0-0) and could be looking face to face with #34.

Pojoaque Valley come off the list last week ending a nine game losing streak with a week one win over Navajo Prep.