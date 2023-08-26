Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

TOP TEN RECAP

No. 1 Cleveland 27, No. 2 La Cueva 7 - final

56 total yards, 3 touchdowns, for the Cleveland Storm to start the game, 21-0 and never looked back. Cleveland Storm running back Harris Mbueha finished with 130 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns as the Storm moved to 2-0 on the season. La Cueva dropped to 1-1 on the season as they struggled with turnovers against a stout defense led by top-recruit Stratton Shufelt and the Storm.

El Paso-Franklin TX 29, No. 3 Centennial 17 - final

The Centennial Hawks fall to 0-2 with a week two loss to El Paso-Franklin (TX), 29-17. Jordan Morales and Elias Rangel each had a touchdown for the Franklin in the win over the Hawks.

No. 5 Volcano Vista 29, No. 9 West Mesa 14 - final

At Nuesenda Community Stadium the Volcano Vista Hawks took control early off a blocked field goal that led to a 10-0 lead. The Hawks took that lead into the lightning delay and eventually held on for a 29-14 win that ended in the third quarter. Volcano RB Alijah Gonzales was a stud and proved why he should be considered one of the top backs in the state. Gonzales finished with over 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Volcano Vista moved to 2-0. West Mesa falls to 1-1.

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2023

Offer valid through 8.28.23

JOIN HERE! JOIN HERE! JOIN HERE!

No. 6 Artesia 42, No. 8 Hobbs 6 - final

The name shooting up the charts after Friday night is running back Frankie Galindo who crossed the end zone line five times. Galindo's night featured a 29-yard receiving TD, 7-yard rushing TD, 4-yard rushing TD, and another TD from 24-yards. The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season. Hobbs dropped to 1-1.

No. 7 Roswell 58, Santa Fe 6 - final

The Roswell Coyotes finished the night early and it wasn't because of lightning. The Coyotes a top-ten ranked team in New Mexico high school football moved to 2-0 on the season with the win. Santa Fe high faced their second top-ten team in consecutive weeks and sit at 0-2 on the young season.

No. 10 Los Lunas 36, No. 14 Alamogordo 7 - final

A tough Los Lunas Tigers defense started things off for Los Lunas, taking a fumble recovery in for an early score. Quarterback Damacio Kaneshiro (2023) displayed both his running and passing abilities this week again with a pair of touchdowns. Los Lunas improved to 2-0 while Alamogordo drops to 1-1.

RAPID FIRE

Rebound. Carlsbad entered the week as an underdog despite being the higher ranked team. They backed it up with a 27-19 win over Goddard.

In 4A football Moriarty earned a big win at home over Albuquerque Academy, 26-14. The Pintos moved to 2-0 on the season and could be in position for a top spot in the 4A rankings.

In 3A football Dexter flexed their way to a resume win over the higher ranked West Las Vegas Dons, 40-27. Dexter is likely to move up the rankings.

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2023

Offer valid through 8.28.23

JOIN HERE! JOIN HERE! JOIN HERE!

SCORES

Artesia 42, Hobbs 6 - Final

Aztec 28, Montezuma-Cortez CO 6 - Final

Bernalillo 26, Espanola Valley 18 - Final

Bloomfield 50, Pojoaque Valley 0 - Final

Carlsbad 27, Goddard 19 - Final

Cleveland 27, La Cueva 7 - Final

Crownpoint 28, Shiprock 21 - Final

Dexter 40, West Las Vegas 27 - Final

Dora 42, Mountainair 32 - Final

Dulce 32, Navajo Pine 22 - Final

El Paso-Franklin TX 29, Centennial 17 - Final

Escalante 58, Tohatchi 7 - Final

Eunice 49, Estancia 12 - Final

Fabens TX 25, Chaparral 8 - Final

Farmington 39, Durango CO 20 - Final

Gateway Christian 58, Carrizozo 8 - Final

Jal 39, Tularosa 38 - Final

Laguna-Acoma 40, Newcomb 6 - Final

Los Lunas 36, Alamogordo 7 - Final

Mancos CO 58, Melrose 28 - Final

Manzano 16, Belen 7 - Final

Mayfield vs Santa Teresa - delayed

Menaul at Lordsburg - Cancelled

Moriarty 26, Albuquerque Academy 14 - Final

NMMI 49, Cloudcroft 6 - Final

Portales 54, Ruidoso 0 - Final

Rio Rancho vs Eldorado - moved to Saturday

Rowell 58, Santa Fe 6 - Final

Roy/Mosquero 60, Grady 28 - Final

Seminole TX 76, Lovington 21 - Final

Silver 53, Miyamura 0 - Final

Socorro 50, Santa Fe Indian 0 - Final

St. Pius X 28, Highland 2 - Final

Taos vs Los Alamos - Moved to Saturday

Texico 28, Santa Rosa 26 - Final

Thoreau 20, Tucumcari 6 - Final

Valencia 6, Del Norte 0 - Final

Volcano Vista 29, West Mesa 14 - Final