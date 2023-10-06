#58 Loving vs. #56 Jal: Undefeated Loving (6-0) takes on reigning state champs, the Jal Panthers (5-1). Kaleb Rodriguez's remarkable performance adds intrigue to this 2A matchup. It could be the game of the night, with both teams looking to assert their dominance in the classification.

#21 Hobbs vs. #3 Centennial: In this District 3-6A showdown, the Hobbs Eagles (2-4) will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to Las Cruces last week. Their task won't be any easier as they face the Centennial Hawks (3-2), ranked second in 6A football. Keep an eye on senior QB Daniel Hernandez of Centennial, who has been a dynamic force leading the team in both rushing and passing yards. Hobbs will rely on the leadership of their defense, spearheaded by standout Zaeden McPherson, to slow down the high-powered Centennial offense. On the flip side, the Hawks' defense, led by John Sierra and Cole Alons, will aim to stifle Hobbs' offensive efforts. This matchup promises hard-hitting action and is a must-watch for football fans.

#36 St. Michael's vs. #51 Robertson: A rivalry game with high stakes as the St. Michael's Horsemen (4-2) face the Robertson Cardinals (5-1). Freshman Ryan Hunt of St. Michael's and Jesse James Gonzales of Robertson will be under the spotlight. This pivotal district matchup promises intense action as both teams vie for supremacy.

#60 Grants vs. #41 Taos: The Grants Pirates (3-3) and Taos Tigers (2-4) collide in a game with significant playoff implications. Grants' running back Andres Lazos has been making waves, and the Pirates are eyeing a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Keep an eye on Evan Salazar, the versatile QB for the Taos Tigers, who will be looking to lead his team to victory. This matchup promises to be a gritty battle with both teams hungry for a win to boost their playoff chances. Don't miss this clash as it unfolds.

#54 Raton vs. #35 West Las Vegas: Raton Tigers (4-3) visit the West Las Vegas Dons (5-2). Jacob Mattorano leads Raton's offense, but it's Johnathan Gonzales for West Las Vegas who could steal the spotlight. Keep an eye on this district matchup, where both teams seek to make their mark.

#12 Atrisco Heritage vs. #10 Rio Rancho: Atrisco Heritage (5-2) takes on Rio Rancho (4-2) in a crucial district game. Atrisco Heritage aims to build on their district win, while Rio Rancho starts their district campaign. Players to watch include Latavious Morris (AHA), Joziah Lopez (AHA), Noah Nelson (RR), JJ Arellano (RR), and Anthony Raymer (RR). Expect a hard-fought battle on the field.

Continue to More