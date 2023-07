School: Bloomfield

Class: 2024

Stat Line: The Bobcats receiver played a huge role in the state championship season in 2022. Perez finished the season with 1,102 yards and 17 touchdowns. During the playoffs Perez had two games with over 100 yards (105 vs Moriarty; 104 vs Taos). Two games stood out last season vs Valencia (191 yards, 4 TDs) and Kirtland Central (197 yards, 4 TDs). Perez will again be a top target for Bloomfield.

