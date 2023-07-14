The following is the NMPreps.com 2023 Preseason New Mexico High School football rankings. All 92-teams that play 11-man football are ranked before the 2023 season.

The Bloomfield Bobcats have become a 4A powerhouse under the leadership of Mike Kovacs. Their high-powered offense, which averaged 42.5 points per game in 2022, helped them win the 4A state championship with a 12-1 overall record. However, the team will have to face the challenge of playing without quarterback Ryan Sharpe, who graduated in 2023 after passing for 2,541 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

Fortunately, the Bobcats have a talented group of players that can step up to fill the void. Drew Perez, Jesse Seitzinger, and George Rascon Jr. are the sparks of the offense. In 2022, they combined for over 2,000 yards receiving and 29 receiving touchdowns. Perez had 1,102 yards and 17 touchdowns, Seitzinger had 592 yards and 8 touchdowns, and Rascon Jr. had 535 yards and 4 touchdowns. Seitzinger also had 708 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Although there are questions about who will replace Sharpe at quarterback, Blake Spencer could be the solution. As a backup, Spencer threw for 674 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022.

On the defensive side of the ball, Seitzinger, J Gutierrez, and McKell Colbert lead a talented group that allowed only 11 points per game in 2022, including 7 points in the state championship game against Silver.

In conclusion, the Bloomfield Bobcats lost some key players, including their quarterback, but they have plenty of talented players on both sides of the ball. This makes them a favorite to repeat as champions in 2023.