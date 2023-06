NMPreps 2023 New Mexico high school football preseason rankings. The team at NMPreps ranks every team #92 to #1 leading up to the 2023 season. #nmpreps

(5A): The Panthers finished 5-7 overall (2-1 district) and earned the program's first playoff victory in coach Dino Facio's tenure. Getting back to the postseason will require replacements to emerge for all-New Mexico ATH Tomas Herrera. The quarterback passed for 647 yards and rushed for another 1,671 yards in '22. Juniors Anthony Andrade (RB) and.....continue here.