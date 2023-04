(3A): Head coach Darrick Henry and the Cougars are coming off a a successful two-year run winning 11-games. After a 2-4 start to the 2022 campaign the Cougars would win 3 of the final four games to finish 5-5 overall and 2-1 in district play. The good news entering the season will be the return of...continue here.

Preseason Rank

Players to Watch

Preview