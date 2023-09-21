New Mexico High School Football Preview: Week 6 Thursday Night
NMPreps week six guide to New Mexico high school football. Below are previews and predictions for the season's week 6 round of NMPreps Previews, Picks, and Predictions. #nmpreps #rivals
No. 3 La Cueva Bears (2-3) vs No. 22 Albuquerque Bulldogs (1-3)
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Albuquerque, NM (Wilson Stadium)
Preview: After cruising to a 34-17 win over Organ Mountain (Las Cruces) in week one, the Bulldogs will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday night at Wilson Stadium. The three losses coming at the the hands of teams ranked in or around the top-10 in Sandia, West Mesa, and Farmington. The Bulldogs offense has shown good things behind senior quarterback Frank Hren who also leads the team in running yards.
The Bulldogs must find a way to protect Hren and contain the La Cueva Bears quarterback Cameron Dyer (2025). Hren must find a way to avoid juniors Mason Posa and Nick Mertz; Posa currently racking up top Division-I offers (latest offer from TCU and Texas Tech).
The Bears should roll and favored early in Thursday's NMPreps picks and predictions.
Goddard Rockets (3-2) at Gadsden Panthers (4-1)
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Anthony, NM
Preview: Gadsden hopes to offer some resistance and author an upset at home in one of the bigger games in Anthony, New Mexico. Both teams sit just outside the Top-25 rankings for week six and will shape the 5A state playoffs. Gadsden shares the wealth in the backfield with a three member tandem of QB Adrian Munoz (2025) and RB's Alfredo Andrade (2025), and Ryan Hernandez (2024). Andrade currently leads the team in rushing yards with 436 yards and 3 touchdowns through five games.
Goddard is coming off a 21-7 home loss to Piedra Vista last week, struggling on offense. The Rockets scored well below their 38 ppg heading into that week five loss. Both losses coming at the hands of two teams that each have a 1-4 record. Despite those facts the Rockets travel to Gadsden as favorites to pull of a road victory. NMPreps picks and predictions.
Thursday, September 21st
Albuquerque (1-3) at La Cueva (2-3)
Floyd (2-1) at Roy/Mosquero (5-0)
Goddard (3-2) at Gadsden (4-1)
Hozho Academy (1-3) at Tucumcari (1-3)
Friday, September 22nd
Alamo Navajo (0-4) at Lordsburg (1-3), 6pm
Albuquerque Academy (3-2) at Los Alamos (5-0)
Atrisco Heritage (3-2) at Capital (1-4)
Bernalillo (5-0) at Taos (2-2)
Bloomfield (4-0) at Valencia (3-1)
Centennial (2-2) at Organ Mountain (0-5)
Chesterton Academy (1-2) at Hondo Valley (0-3)
Cibola (0-4) at Piedra Vista (1-4)
Clayton (3-2) at Fort Sumner/House (3-0)
Clovis (1-4) at Roswell (5-0)
Del Norte (0-5) at Rio Grande (0-4)
Dora (3-2) at Gateway Christian (4-0)
Dulce (3-1) at Logan (3-2)
Estancia (2-3) at Hatch Valley (2-3)
Farmington (4-1) at Rio Rancho (3-2)
Frenship TX (4-0) at Cleveland (3-2), 6pm
Grants (2-3) at Kirtland Central (2-2)
Jal (4-1) at Capitan (1-3), 6pm
Laguna Acoma (1-3) at Cuba (5-0)
Loving (4-0) at NMMI (4-1)
Lovington (3-2) at Artesia (5-0)
Manzano (1-3) at Sandia (3-1)
Mayfield (2-2) at Belen (0-4)
McCurdy (3-1) at Navajo Prep (2-3)
Melrose (4-1) at Tatum (4-1)
Miyamura (1-4) at Moriarty (4-1)
Mountainair (2-2) at Elida (1-3)
Navajo Pine (1-2) at Magdalena (1-4), 5pm
Pine Hill (1-4) at Menaul (2-2)
Portales (5-0) at Eunice (4-1)
Raton (3-2) at Socorro (4-1)
Robertson (3-1) at Dexter (5-0)
Ruidoso (1-4) at Tularosa (2-2)
Santa Fe Indian (1-4) at Espanola Valley (2-3)
Santa Rosa (4-1) at Hagerman (1-4)
Santa Teresa (0-4) at Mountain View TX (3-1)
Shiprock (0-5) at Newcomb (0-4)
Silver (4-1) at Deming (2-2)
Tohatchi (3-2) at Crownpoint (4-1)
Valley (3-1) at Los Lunas (3-2)
Saturday, September 23rd
Aztec (3-2) at St. Michael's (3-1), 1pm
Hope Christian (2-3) at Highland (1-3), 11am
Legacy Academy (3-1) at Mesilla Valley (3-1), 1pm
Mescalero Apache (2-2) at Escalante (1-4), 1pm
Pojoaque Valley (2-2) at Cloudcroft (0-3), 2pm
Ramah (1-1) at Jemez Valley (0-2), 2pm
Volcano Vista (4-1) at Eldorado (3-2), 11am
West Las Vegas (3-2) at Thoreau (2-2), 2pm