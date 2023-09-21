NMPreps week six guide to New Mexico high school football. Below are previews and predictions for the season's week 6 round of NMPreps Previews, Picks, and Predictions. #nmpreps #rivals

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Albuquerque, NM (Wilson Stadium)

Preview: After cruising to a 34-17 win over Organ Mountain (Las Cruces) in week one, the Bulldogs will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Thursday night at Wilson Stadium. The three losses coming at the the hands of teams ranked in or around the top-10 in Sandia, West Mesa, and Farmington. The Bulldogs offense has shown good things behind senior quarterback Frank Hren who also leads the team in running yards.

The Bulldogs must find a way to protect Hren and contain the La Cueva Bears quarterback Cameron Dyer (2025). Hren must find a way to avoid juniors Mason Posa and Nick Mertz; Posa currently racking up top Division-I offers (latest offer from TCU and Texas Tech).

The Bears should roll and favored early in Thursday's NMPreps picks and predictions.