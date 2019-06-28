NMPreps.com's New Mexico High School Football Spring/Summer 2019 team rankings. We take our first look at each team in the state of New Mexico in our daily, non-stop coverage.

Football in New Mexico officially begins in August but here on NMPreps.com we go 365/24/7 with New Mexico high school football. It's never too early to predict where all 22 teams in 3A football rank as it is today in June.

We will continuously update the rankings leading up to the 2019 season as we view teams on campus and talk with players and coaches this July.