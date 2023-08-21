News More News
New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Week 2

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps New Mexico high school football weekly team rankings. The following rankings are for the week of August 21st - August 27th. #nmpreps

6A FOOTBALL

1. Cleveland (1-0): Beat Centennial

2. La Cueva (1-0): Beat Rio Rancho

3. Centennial (0-1): Lost to Cleveland

4. Rio Rancho (0-1): Lost to La Cueva

5. Volcano Vista (1-0): Beat Las Cruces

6. Hobbs (1-0): Beat Clovis

7. West Mesa (1-0): Beat Santa Fe

8. Los Lunas (1-0): Beat Belen (+1)

9. Farmington (1-0): Beat Piedra Vista (+1)

10. Sandia (1-0): Beat Atrisco Heritage (New)

Dropped: Atrisco Heritage (8)

5A FOOTBALL

1. Artesia (1-0): Beat Carlsbad

2. Roswell (1-0): Beat Lovington

3. Goddard (1-0): Beat Santa Teresa (+2)

4. Mayfield (1-0): Beat Manzano (+2)

5. Deming (1-0): Beat Del Norte (+2)

6. Piedra Vista (0-1): Lost to Farmington (-2)

7. Gadsden (1-0): Beat Ruidoso (+1)

8. Valley (0-1): Lost to Bernalillo (-5)

9. Los Alamos (1-0): Beat Espanola Valley (+1)

10. Santa Teresa (0-1): Lost to Goddard (-1)

4A FOOTBALL

1. Bloomfield (1-0): Beat St. Pius X

2. Portales (1-0): Beat Highland

3. Lovington (0-1): Lost to Roswell

4. Albuquerque Academy (1-0): Beat Rio Grande

5. Silver (0-1): Lost to Alamogordo

6. Aztec (1-0): Beat Miyamura

7. Valencia (1-0): Beat Kirtland Central

8. Moriarty (1-0): Beat Gallup

9. St. Pius X (0-1): Lost to Bloomfield

10. Taos (0-1): Lost to St. Michael's

3A FOOTBALL

1. Robertson (1-0): Beat Socorro

2. St. Michael's (1-0): Beat Taos

3. Ruidoso (0-1): Lost to Gadsden

4. Socorro (0-1): Lost to Robertson

5. Hope Christian (1-0): Beat McCurdy

6. West Las Vegas (1-0): Beat Escalante

7. New Mexico Military (1-0): Beat Alamogordo JV

8. Raton (0-1) Lost to Eunice

9. Dexter (1-0): Beat Cloudcroft

10. Hatch Valley (1-0) Beat Laguna-Acoma

2A FOOTBALL

1. Eunice (1-0): Beat Raton

2. Texico (1-0): Beat Estancia

3. Santa Rosa (1-0) Beat Cleveland JV

4. Jal (1-0) Beat Centennial JV

5. Loving (1-0) Beat Carlsbad JV

6. Tularosa (1-0) Beat Hot Springs

7. Escalante (0-1): Lost to West Las Vegas

8. Estancia (0-1): Lost to Texico

9. Hagerman (1-0): Beat Capitan

10. Capitan (0-1): Lost to Hagerman

{{ article.author_name }}