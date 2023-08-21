New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Week 2
NMPreps New Mexico high school football weekly team rankings. The following rankings are for the week of August 21st - August 27th. #nmpreps
6A FOOTBALL
1. Cleveland (1-0): Beat Centennial
2. La Cueva (1-0): Beat Rio Rancho
3. Centennial (0-1): Lost to Cleveland
4. Rio Rancho (0-1): Lost to La Cueva
5. Volcano Vista (1-0): Beat Las Cruces
6. Hobbs (1-0): Beat Clovis
7. West Mesa (1-0): Beat Santa Fe
8. Los Lunas (1-0): Beat Belen (+1)
9. Farmington (1-0): Beat Piedra Vista (+1)
10. Sandia (1-0): Beat Atrisco Heritage (New)
Dropped: Atrisco Heritage (8)
5A FOOTBALL
1. Artesia (1-0): Beat Carlsbad
2. Roswell (1-0): Beat Lovington
3. Goddard (1-0): Beat Santa Teresa (+2)
4. Mayfield (1-0): Beat Manzano (+2)
5. Deming (1-0): Beat Del Norte (+2)
6. Piedra Vista (0-1): Lost to Farmington (-2)
7. Gadsden (1-0): Beat Ruidoso (+1)
8. Valley (0-1): Lost to Bernalillo (-5)
9. Los Alamos (1-0): Beat Espanola Valley (+1)
10. Santa Teresa (0-1): Lost to Goddard (-1)
4A FOOTBALL
1. Bloomfield (1-0): Beat St. Pius X
2. Portales (1-0): Beat Highland
3. Lovington (0-1): Lost to Roswell
4. Albuquerque Academy (1-0): Beat Rio Grande
5. Silver (0-1): Lost to Alamogordo
6. Aztec (1-0): Beat Miyamura
7. Valencia (1-0): Beat Kirtland Central
8. Moriarty (1-0): Beat Gallup
9. St. Pius X (0-1): Lost to Bloomfield
10. Taos (0-1): Lost to St. Michael's
3A FOOTBALL
1. Robertson (1-0): Beat Socorro
2. St. Michael's (1-0): Beat Taos
3. Ruidoso (0-1): Lost to Gadsden
4. Socorro (0-1): Lost to Robertson
5. Hope Christian (1-0): Beat McCurdy
6. West Las Vegas (1-0): Beat Escalante
7. New Mexico Military (1-0): Beat Alamogordo JV
8. Raton (0-1) Lost to Eunice
9. Dexter (1-0): Beat Cloudcroft
10. Hatch Valley (1-0) Beat Laguna-Acoma
2A FOOTBALL
1. Eunice (1-0): Beat Raton
2. Texico (1-0): Beat Estancia
3. Santa Rosa (1-0) Beat Cleveland JV
4. Jal (1-0) Beat Centennial JV
5. Loving (1-0) Beat Carlsbad JV
6. Tularosa (1-0) Beat Hot Springs
7. Escalante (0-1): Lost to West Las Vegas
8. Estancia (0-1): Lost to Texico
9. Hagerman (1-0): Beat Capitan
10. Capitan (0-1): Lost to Hagerman