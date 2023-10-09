NMPreps Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Rankings: These rankings are for the week of October 9th - 16th, showcasing the top-performing teams in the state.

Week 9 in Class 6A football brought exciting matchups and significant shifts in the rankings as teams battled for supremacy:

1. Cleveland (4-3, 1-0)had an open week, but they remain a formidable presence in the 6A division.

2. Centennial (4-2, 1-0)secured a crucial win over Hobbs (28-7) in district play, solidifying their position in the rankings.

3. La Cueva (4-3, 1-0)enjoyed an open week to rest and prepare for upcoming challenges.

4. Volcano Vista (6-2, 1-1)bounced back with a resounding victory over Cibola (60-14), showcasing their offensive firepower.

5. Sandia (6-1, 2-0) continued their winning ways with a convincing victory over Eldorado (33-14), maintaining their strong position in the 6A rankings.

