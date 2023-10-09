News More News
New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 9

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps Week 9 New Mexico High School Football Rankings: These rankings are for the week of October 9th - 16th, showcasing the top-performing teams in the state.

Class 6A Football Rankings Recap: Top Teams Make Their Mark

Week 9 in Class 6A football brought exciting matchups and significant shifts in the rankings as teams battled for supremacy:

1. Cleveland (4-3, 1-0)had an open week, but they remain a formidable presence in the 6A division.

2. Centennial (4-2, 1-0)secured a crucial win over Hobbs (28-7) in district play, solidifying their position in the rankings.

3. La Cueva (4-3, 1-0)enjoyed an open week to rest and prepare for upcoming challenges.

4. Volcano Vista (6-2, 1-1)bounced back with a resounding victory over Cibola (60-14), showcasing their offensive firepower.

5. Sandia (6-1, 2-0) continued their winning ways with a convincing victory over Eldorado (33-14), maintaining their strong position in the 6A rankings.

CLASS 5A RANKINGS

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

3A FOOTBALL: A WEEK OF THRILLS AND DOMINANCE

The Class 3A football action unfolded with a mix of thrilling victories and commanding performances:

1. West Las Vegas (6-2, 2-0)showcased their dominance with a solid win against Raton (33-21). West Las Vegas continues to assert their presence in the 3A division.

2. St. Michael's (5-2, 1-1) secured a shutout victory against Robertson (21-0), proving their defensive prowess in the league.

2A FOOTBALL RANKINGS

The football class features several teams from the 2A division, each with its own performance and outcomes in recent games:

1. Eunice (6-2, 2-0)- Eunice has an impressive 6-2 record and is undefeated in their district (2A). They recently secured a dominating victory over Hagerman with a score of 53-0.

2. Texico (5-2, 0-1) - Texico, with a 5-2 overall record, had an open week and is yet to play a district game (2A).

{{ article.author_name }}