NMPreps 2023 New Mexico high school football rushing leaders for the 2023 season. #nmpreps
6A FOOTBALL
The top running back in 6A football this season through four games is Alijah Gonzales (Volcano Vista/2023). The Volcano Vista RB has 593 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns for the Hawks. Volcano Vista is currently 3-1 on the season. West Mesa quarterback Elijah Brody leads 6A in rushing yards with 640 yards and 7 touchdowns.
5A FOOTBALL
5A football has several stellar running backs this season. Charles Lopez-Burton (Valley HS/Albuquerque) currently leads the way for the class with 672 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.
4A FOOTBALL
Albuquerque Academy RB Jett Galles is off to a hot start for the Chargers with 490 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on the season. The 2024 product is in the top ten overall and the only from the '24 class.
3A FOOTBALL
Despite missing a game St. Michael's RB Matthias Duran (2023) leads the class with 220 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. The Horsemen are 3-1 on the season.
2A FOOTBALL
A two horse race for the top spot in the state and classification. Joshua Calhoon (Estancia HS) currently leading the way with 831 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns. Santa Rosa's Nicolas Chavez (2023) is close behind with 776 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.