NMPreps 2023 New Mexico high school football rushing leaders for the 2023 season. #nmpreps

6A FOOTBALL

The top running back in 6A football this season through four games is Alijah Gonzales (Volcano Vista/2023). The Volcano Vista RB has 593 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns for the Hawks. Volcano Vista is currently 3-1 on the season. West Mesa quarterback Elijah Brody leads 6A in rushing yards with 640 yards and 7 touchdowns. Continue Here

5A FOOTBALL

5A football has several stellar running backs this season. Charles Lopez-Burton (Valley HS/Albuquerque) currently leads the way for the class with 672 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. Continue Here

4A FOOTBALL

Albuquerque Academy RB Jett Galles is off to a hot start for the Chargers with 490 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on the season. The 2024 product is in the top ten overall and the only from the '24 class. Continue Here

3A FOOTBALL

Despite missing a game St. Michael's RB Matthias Duran (2023) leads the class with 220 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. The Horsemen are 3-1 on the season. Continue Here

