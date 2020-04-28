New Mexico High School Football: Spring 4A Rankings. Shiprock Chieftains
NMPreps.com's Spring Team Rankings for the 2020 New Mexico high school football season.
You can expect several tweaks to this NMPreps 4A Spring Rankings from now until August and before the 2020 season officially starts. However, here is our 2020 outlook for every program is coming into focus.
Shiprock Chieftains
Winning at Shiprock isn't easy, but head coach Anthony Clah led the Chieftains to a 5-5 season, playing an independent schedule. They return....continue reading here.