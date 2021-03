NMPreps.com lists the top stat leaders in New Mexico high school football for the Spring 2021 season. #nmpreps

PASSING

Caleb Carrillo (2021) - Farmington HS - 756-yards, 12 touchdowns.

Cord Cox (2021) - Artesia HS - 657-yards, 7 touchdowns.

Andres Rivera (2023) - Albuquerque Academy - 534-yards, 5 touchdowns.

Colton Graham (2022) - Hobbs HS - 442-yards, 2 touchdowns

Rushing

Recieving

Tackles