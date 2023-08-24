Inside the 25

No. 13 Atrisco Heritage (0-1) vs Rio Grande (0-1): Both teams are coming off week 1 losses. Atrisco Heritage dropped a close game against Sandia, 21-20. Rio Grande struggled to a 50-0 loss at the hands of Albuquerque Academy. Chauncey Lane (2025) and Landon Griego (2025) connection opened the season for the AH Jaguars and are two newcomers that will carry them forward. Griego finished with 186 passing yards and 1 passing TD. Lane had a highlight weekend with 108 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD.

No. 15 Las Cruces (0-1) vs El Paso-Americas TX (0-0): Thursday night could be renamed New Mexico vs Texas. The Las Cruces Bulldawgs host Americas High School (TX) in the Trail Blazers season opener. This is an adding game for the Bulldawgs who only played nine games in 2022. The Bulldawgs kept it close last week trailing 10-7 at the half before falling to top-five ranked Albuquerque-Volcano Vista, 24 to 7. We will get another look at Bulldawgs quarterback Gunnar Guardiola (2026) who could become a solid three year option under center.

No. 18 Clovis (0-1) at Canyon TX (0-0): The Wildcats travel over the NM/TX border to take on the Canyon Eagles in their season opener. Can the Wildcats bounce back at Happy State Bank Stadium after suffering a loss to rival Hobbs (41-13) in the opener? On offense seniors Jett Stone and Kash Roberts have an opportunity to shine this season, Stone finished with over 100-yards total offense (60 passing/56 rushing) with a passing touchdown. The Wildcats fell 42-6 against Canyon in 2022, in Clovis.

Outside the 25

Gadsden (1-0) at El Paso High TX (0-0): We get to see just how real the Gadsden Panthers are this season as they travel to El Paso. Gadsden returns this week after a shutout win over Ruidoso, 42-0 in week one. The Panthers hope to make it back-to-back weeks avenging losses from 2022. The Panthers fell on the road to El Paso High, 27-20. El Paso returns after graduating 1000-yard rusher Lueranze Johnson, so the idea is jumping on another team in a rebuild. The story from week one came in the form of junior running back Alfredo Andrande rushing for 178 yards and senior RB Ryan Hernandez adding another 116 rushing yards and 3 rushing yards. How fast can this RB duo run the Panthers up the rankings?

