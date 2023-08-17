News More News
New Mexico High School Football Thursday Picks & Predictions

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

NMPreps New Mexico high school football favorites and underdogs. #nmpreps

Week 1 - Thursday, August 17th

Bernalillo at Valley, 7pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Jal at Centennial (JV), 6pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Los Alamos at Espanola Valley, 7pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Raton at Eunice, 7pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Rio Grande at Albuquerque Academy, 7:30pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Robertson at Socorro, 6pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Ruidoso at Gadsden, 7pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Santa Rosa at Cleveland (JV), 7pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

Valley, Arizona at Crownpoint, 7pm - Pick, Line, Prediction

{{ article.author_name }}