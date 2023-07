The following is the NMPreps.com 2023 Preseason New Mexico High School football rankings. All 92-teams that play 11-man football are ranked before the 2023 season.

Gary Bradley, a seasoned coach with successful stints at Farmington High School and Carlsbad High School, is taking over as head coach of the Trojans football program, succeeding his brother Michael Bradley who retired at the end of the 2022 season. Although the Trojans finished last season with a 5-7 overall record (0-3 in district), they have all-state linebacker Bobby Herrera returning to guide the defense....continue reading here

Preview

Preseason Ranking

Players to Watch on the Mayfield High School Trojans