Week 8 of New Mexico high school football showcased outstanding performances from some of the state's top talents. Let's take a closer look at the standout players who shone bright on the gridiron:

Alejandro Lopez (Highland) - Lopez displayed his versatility, contributing 145 total offensive yards, including 35 passing, 65 rushing, and 45 receiving yards. On defense, he recorded 7 total tackles with 2 tackles for loss (TFL) and scored two touchdowns.

Alijah Gonzales (Volcano Vista) - Gonzales had a remarkable game with 155 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He added to his impressive performance with a kickoff return for a touchdown, showcasing his explosiveness.

Brandon Olivas (Eldorado) - Olivas commanded the passing game, accumulating 185 passing yards and throwing 2 touchdowns against Sandia. He showcased his ability to lead his team effectively through the air.

Bryson Strohecker (Rio Rancho) - Strohecker's accuracy was on full display as he nailed a 38-yard field goal and went 4 for 4 on extra points, providing crucial points for his team.

Charlie Lopez-Burton (Valley) - Lopez-Burton was a workhorse, carrying the ball 31 times for an astonishing 306 rushing yards and notching 3 touchdowns in a standout performance.

Cruz Rivera (Sandia) - Rivera orchestrated the offense effectively, amassing 190 passing yards and throwing 2 passing touchdowns to help his team's cause.

Diego Armendariz (St. Michael's) - Armendariz was a force on the defensive side, recording 2 sacks in a dominant performance against Robertson.

Elijah Brody (West Mesa) - Brody contributed over 100 total offensive yards and threw a passing touchdown, showcasing his ability to make plays when it counts.

Emi De La Torre (Los Lunas) - De La Torre contributed 79 rushing yards and found the end zone twice, providing a strong offensive presence for his team.

Hunter Maldonado (Sandia) - Maldonado powered his way to 150 rushing yards, making a significant impact on the ground.

Jett Stone (Clovis) - Stone had a remarkable game, accumulating 295 rushing yards and contributing to 8 total touchdowns (6 rushing, 1 receiving, 1 passing) to lead his team to victory.

JJ Arellano (Rio Rancho) - Arellano demonstrated his versatility with 82 rushing yards, 50 passing yards, and 2 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make plays both on the ground and through the air.

Joaquin Candelaria (St. Pius X) - Candelaria was a workhorse, tallying 158 rushing yards and notching 2 rushing touchdowns in a strong performance.

JohnPaul Ludi (Eldorado) - Ludi contributed 62 rushing yards in a valuable effort for his team during Week 8.

Jordan Griego (Atrisco Heritage) - Griego threw for 220 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns, displaying his ability to move the ball effectively through the air.

Julian Butkivich (Valley) - Butkivich had an impressive game, going 13 for 15 with 293 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown to his performance against Manzano.

Landon Griego (Atrisco Heritage) - Griego threw for 227 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns in a solid outing against Rio Rancho.

Lucas Gurule (St. Michael's) - Gurule electrified the game with a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown, marking the first punt return touchdown of the season for the Horsemen.

Preston Richey (Sandia) - Richey had a standout defensive performance with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Rayce Ramirez (Rio Rancho) - Ramirez was a key offensive contributor, amassing 180 rushing yards and scoring 2 touchdowns to lead his team.

Ryan Hunt (St. Michael's) - Hunt continued his impressive season with 2 sacks, bringing his season total to 10 sacks.

Sabiani Ríos (St. Michael's) - Ríos made a crucial interception, adding to his impressive season total of 6 interceptions.

Ulysses Mendoza (Carlsbad) - Mendoza powered his way to 154 rushing yards and scored 3 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to find the end zone effectively.

These standout performances in Week 8 highlight the incredible talent and determination of high school football players in New Mexico. As the season progresses, fans can expect more thrilling displays of skill and teamwork on the field.

Continue to more players here

Missing Your Athlete? It's simple send a text or email to publisher Joshua J. Grine each week - text (505) 414 - 4313 / email to grinejosh@yahoo.com