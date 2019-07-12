Connor O'Toole (La Cueva HS) - 2020: Connor O'Toole is the name that we've all become familiar with this summer pulling in offers from a dozen plus Power 5 schools; recently pulling an offer from from Cal, Maryland, and Nebraska. Recruiting news listed here. O'Toole played a huge role in the 2018 State Championship for the La Cueva Bears and will line up with some of the top receivers in the state this Fall as the Bears look to repeat.

