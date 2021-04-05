 NMPreps - New Mexico high school football: Week 5 Top Player Performances
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-05 06:32:40 -0500') }} football Edit

New Mexico high school football: Week 5 Top Player Performances

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

Player of the Week.

NMPreps.com's list of top players from week 5 of the New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Luke Wysong, WR, Cleveland High School: Rush: 1 for 7 yards. Receiving: 6 for 252 yds, 5 TD’s in the win over Las Cruces. The future University of New Mexico Lobo had a showing on his future home field. The Storm finished the season a perfect 4-0 and 6A Bowl Champs.

Continue to see other top player performances from the week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}