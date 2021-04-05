NMPreps - New Mexico high school football: Week 5 Top Player Performances

NMPreps.com's list of top players from week 5 of the New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

Luke Wysong, WR, Cleveland High School: Rush: 1 for 7 yards. Receiving: 6 for 252 yds, 5 TD’s in the win over Las Cruces. The future University of New Mexico Lobo had a showing on his future home field. The Storm finished the season a perfect 4-0 and 6A Bowl Champs.

