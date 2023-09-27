News More News
New Mexico High School Football Week 6 Top Player Performances

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
NMPreps Top Players from Week 6 of the New Mexico high school football season #nmpreps #rivals #newmexicohighschoolfootball

WEEK 6 (SEPT 21st-23rd)

Alijah Gonzales - Volcano Vista - RB - 37 carries, 225 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns. (Over 1,000 rushing yards on the season).

Andres Lazos - Grants - 18 carries, 343-yards and 4-touchdowns.

Bobby Herrera - Mayfield - 12 total tackles, 2 TL, 1 rushing touchdown.

Jacob Adcox - Sandia - 98 receiving yards, 2 rec TDs

JJ Arellano - Rio Rancho - 348 passing yards, 4 touchdowns

Nicolas Chavez - Santa Rosa - RB - 89 rushing yards, 9 carries, 3 rushing TDs.

Paxton Culpepper - QB - 203 passing yards, 2 passing TDs. 89 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Ryan Hunt - St. Michaels - DE (2027) - 5 sacks vs Aztec

Wyatt Gomez - Lovington - QB - 201 yards passing

Zachary Waghorn - Albuquerque Academy - LB - 13 total tackles, 1 TFL,

