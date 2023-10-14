Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, one matchup stood out as No. 3 in 6A La Cueva went head-to-head with No. 10 in 6A West Mesa, ultimately securing a thrilling 54-26 victory.

La Cueva 54, West Mesa 26 - Final

St. Michael's 27, Raton 24 - Final

In a thrilling afternoon of 3A New Mexico high school football, the No. 2 in 3A St. Michael's Horsemen hosted the No. 6 in 3A Raton Tigers on Homecoming night, delivering a game full of twists and turns that had fans on the edge of their seats. Continue here to the story and players from the game.

