New Mexico High School Football Week 9 Saturday Recaps & Scores

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Week 9 in New Mexico high school football, one matchup stood out as No. 3 in 6A La Cueva went head-to-head with No. 10 in 6A West Mesa, ultimately securing a thrilling 54-26 victory.

La Cueva 54, West Mesa 26 - Final

6A New Mexico high school football matchup, the No. 3-ranked La Cueva Bears clashed with the No. 10-ranked West Mesa Mustangs, setting the stage for a thrilling game. With the Bears riding a four-game winning streak, fans were eager to see how they would perform in this critical contest.

St. Michael's 27, Raton 24 - Final

In a thrilling afternoon of 3A New Mexico high school football, the No. 2 in 3A St. Michael's Horsemen hosted the No. 6 in 3A Raton Tigers on Homecoming night, delivering a game full of twists and turns that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Scores

Albuquerque 14, Capital 13 - F/OT

Escalante 46, McCurdy 18 - F

Gadsden 50, Chaparral 0 - F

Hope Christian 22, Tucumcari 20 - F

La Cueva 54, West Mesa 26 - F

St. Michael's 27, Raton 24 - F

{{ article.author_name }}