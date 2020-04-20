New Mexico high school girls basketball: Gadsden Panthers
NMPreps.com's way-too-early team rankings for the 2020/2021 New Mexico high school basketball season.
Gadsden Panthers
Record: 4-21 overall, 0-12 district
Notes: Yes, the Panthers only won 4-games last season and yes they will still be building next season however, the Panthers could be a riser next season. The return leading scorer Ema Rose (2023) who is coming off a stellar freshman season. In fact the Panthers return their top five scorers from lsat season.