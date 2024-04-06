Today, NMPreps remains the go-to destination for showcasing New Mexico high school baseball players statewide. We continue to spotlight top player performances and standout games from the week. #nmpreps

West Las Vegas 13, Sandia Prep 3: West Las Vegas secured an impressive resume-building victory over Sandia Prep, prevailing 13-3. Javier Montoya (2026) led the charge for West Las Vegas with a stellar performance, boasting a .750 batting average, 5 RBIs, 3 hits, and 3 runs, including a home run. Lucas Archuleta also contributed significantly, hitting .750 with 3 hits, 3 runs, and 1 RBI. Despite the loss, Sandia saw notable performances from freshman Logan Lemons, who hit .667 with 2 hits, 1 run, and 1 double, and sophomore Josh Riordan, who hit .667 with 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Academy 11, Hope 7: In District 6-4A action, the Albuquerque Academy Chargers emerged victorious over the Hope Christian Huskies with a score of 11-7. Senior Satish Raichur led the Chargers' offensive charge with 2 hits and 2 runs, while Andrew Olson (2025) contributed with 1 hit and 2 runs. Matthew Delaney (2025) delivered a powerful performance with a home run, 2 RBIs, and 1 hit, while Mark McNaney (2024) also homered and drove in 2 runs. Raichur was stellar on the mound, securing the win with 6 strikeouts.

For Hope Christian, Brandon Chavez (2024) led the offensive effort with 3 hits, 2 RBIs, and 2 doubles, while Nolan Garcia (2025) and Alex Bradbury (2024) each contributed a home run in the loss.

Cobre 4, Santa Fe Indian 3: The highlight of the St. Michael's Jim Pierce Invite in Santa Fe was the thrilling matchup between the Cobre Indians and the Santa Fe Indian Braves, where Cobre scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory. Livan Hernandez (2024) led the charge for Cobre with 3 hits, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs, while Niko Trujillo (2024) contributed 2 hits. Xavier Trivizo (2024) made significant contributions with 2 hits, 1 RBI, and 1 double, in addition to pitching 6 innings and recording 5 strikeouts. Tayln Kewalestena, a freshman for SFIS, had an impressive performance with 3 hits, 1 RBI, 1 double, and also showcased his pitching skills with 4 strikeouts on the mound.

NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!

Pecos 4, Laguna-Acoma 3: In another gripping contest, the Pecos Panthers clashed with the Laguna-Acoma Hawks, with the Hawks rallying late by scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. Despite their efforts, they ultimately fell short, losing 4-3 after surrendering 3 runs to the Panthers in the top of the 6th inning.

Leading the charge for Pecos was Avenico Martinez, a junior standout who contributed 2 hits, 1 RBI, and 1 run. Senior Nicholas Ruiz Jr. also made his presence felt with 1 hit and 1 run for the Panthers. Martinez showcased his prowess on the mound as well, pitching a complete game and securing the win with 7 strikeouts.

On the Laguna-Acoma side, Quentin Lucero (2024) delivered a stellar performance, pitching all 7 innings and recording an impressive 9 strikeouts. Curtin Paytiamo (2025) provided offensive support with 2 hits and 1 double in three plate appearances.

St. Michael's 18, Penasco 0: St. Michael's kicked off their home tournament, the Jim Pierce Invite, with a commanding 18-0 victory over Penasco. Santiago Martinez led the offensive charge with a home run, 3 RBIs, 2 hits, and 2 runs, while senior Evan Vigil contributed with 3 hits, 4 runs, and 1 RBI. Top prospect John Leeder stood out with 3 hits, 3 runs, and 2 doubles. On the mound, freshman Adam Bird secured the win with 2 strikeouts, supported by Luca Martini's impressive 8 strikeouts in 3 innings pitched.

Valencia 19, West Mesa 12: In a high-scoring affair, the West Mesa Mustangs suffered a defeat against the Valencia Jaguars, with a final score of 19-12. Despite the setback, standout performances were seen from the Mustangs, notably Jacob White (2025) who recorded 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 home run, and scored 3 runs. Senior Aaron Chavez also made significant contributions with 2 hits, 1 RBI, and 1 run.

Plenty More Players: Click Here to Continue

NMPREPS: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL SIGN UP HERE!!!