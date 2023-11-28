The anticipation in the air was palpable as the opening week of the New Mexico high school basketball season arrived, promising a flurry of thrilling matchups. NMPreps, the dedicated source for high school sports enthusiasts, highlighted several must-watch games that set the stage for an exciting start to the season. #nmpreps

Cleveland at Capital, Tuesday: The Zack Cole Era Unveiled

The spotlight shone brightly on Cleveland High School as the Zack Cole era commenced. Cole, armed with a talented roster featuring Daniel Stevenson (2023) and Remy Albrecht (2026), faced a unique challenge in his debut — squaring off against his father-in-law, Capital HC Ben Gomez. Family ties intertwined with the competitive spirit promised an intense battle on the court.

St. Pius X at Volcano Vista, Tuesday: Defending Champs Take the Stage

Two-time defending 5A state champion Volcano Vista Hawks, led by top-ranked prospect Kenyon Aguino (2025), take center stage. Their clash against St. Pius X present an early test of the Hawks' championship mettle and showcased Aguino's skills as he aimed to secure another title for his team.

Carlsbad at Eldorado, Tuesday: Unveiling Potential Sleepers

Carlsbad, the surprise of the previous season with a 20-8 record, faced Eldorado, a team with the potential to be a sleeper in the quarterfinals. Uncertainty surrounded both squads, making their matchup a critical early-season indicator of their 2023 prospects.

Los Lunas at Piedra Vista, Tuesday: Jalin Holland's Season Debut

The top-ranked player in New Mexico, Jalin Holland, initiates his junior season with Los Lunas, taking on the Piedra Vista Panthers in Farmington.

Cibola at Sandia, Wednesday: Rebuilding vs. Redemption

Sandia, coming off a stellar 26-6 season, faces Cibola, who is seeking redemption from a challenging 3-24 campaign. .

Valley at Rio Rancho, Wednesday: Roster Showdown

Two programs with early-season rosters generating buzz clash as Valley and Rio Rancho aim to make noise on the court. The outcome of this early test hints at the potential March madness both teams could unleash.

Volcano Vista at La Cueva, Thursday: Bears and Hawks Collision

Volcano Vista's challenging opening week continues with a showdown against the La Cueva Bears. Daniel Lovato and Cameron Dyer lead La Cueva's talented roster, posing a formidable challenge to the Hawks. Dylan Chavez, a D1 commit, added to the Bears' firepower.

West Mesa at Atrisco Heritage, Saturday: Top-10 Battle

A clash of top-10 contenders unfold as West Mesa and Atrisco Heritage face off. This matchup holds the promise of one program emerging as an early Final Four favorite, establishing their dominance in the early-season rankings.

Las Cruces at Eldorado, Saturday: Top-10 Snub Questioned

Las Cruces, perennial top-ten contenders, aimed to prove their worth against Eldorado. With one of the best coaches in New Mexico high school basketball -- William Benjamin, Las Cruces sought to answer the lingering question of their absence from the preseason top-ten rankings.

Sandia at Volcano Vista, Saturday: Championship Rematch

The week will conclude with a championship rematch between Sandia and Volcano Vista, featuring a unique coaching duel betwen brothers Greg Brown and Danny Brown. The Brown vs. Brown showdown promises a riveting sequel to the 2022 State Championship game, with both teams hungry for redemption or reaffirmation.