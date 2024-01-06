NMPreps Proposes Revised 6A New Mexico High School Football Districts
NMPreps Proposes Revised 6A New Mexico High School Football Districts for 2024 and 2025 Seasons
As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 New Mexico high school football seasons, NMPreps has taken a closer look at the structure of the 6A class. While adhering to the 21 teams designated for the 6A class, our proposed changes focus on optimizing the district alignment for a more balanced and competitive landscape.
One of the primary modifications involves the adjustment of teams within each district. Recognizing the challenges posed by the decision to have one 8-team district instead of three 7-team districts, NMPreps seeks to address scheduling concerns. The changes are designed to maintain regional rivalries while introducing strategic shifts for certain teams.
Key Changes:
1. Hobbs and District 3-6A:Hobbs will be part of District 3-6A, joining teams in Albuquerque. This adjustment, despite requiring travel for Hobbs to Albuquerque, strategically aligns them with teams like Clovis, Alamogordo, and Carlsbad.
2. Combining Las Cruces and Albuquerque in District 2-6A:Forming a 1-25 district, this change brings Las Cruces and Albuquerque teams together with Los Lunas in the middle. This alignment aims to foster competitive matchups and streamline travel logistics.Santa Fe to District 1-6A:
3. Santa Fe transitions from District 2-6A to District 1-6A, giving them a 7-team district making three 7-team districts.
4. Uniform 6A Schedule with Petitioned Rival Games:NMPreps proposes a uniform scheduling approach where all 6A teams adhere to the same schedule, except for petitioned rival games (Artesia vs Carlsbad; Mayfield vs Las Cruces as some examples). This method ensures fairness and consistency in scheduling. (We did a mock pick of three rival games).
5. Annual Scheduling Meeting: Taking inspiration from successful practices in middle schools, NMPreps suggests an annual scheduling meeting where all 6A Athletic Directors convene to collectively schedule games. This collaborative approach aims to address scheduling challenges efficiently. (We did a mock scheduling below)
NMPreps Proposed Districts:
|1-6A
|2-6A
|3-6A
|
Cibola
|
La Cueva
|
Albuquerque
|
Cleveland
|
Eldorado
|
Atrisco Heritage
|
Rio Rancho
|
Sandia
|
West Mesa
|
Volcano Vista
|
Los Lunas
|
Alamogordo
|
Farmington
|
Las Cruces
|
Clovis
|
Piedra Vista
|
Organ Mountain
|
Hobbs
|
Santa Fe
|
Centennial
|
Carlsbad
Scheduling:
With 21 teams initially posing a scheduling challenge, we devised a solution by incorporating a designated "rival" game each week. This adjustment enables 20 teams to successfully schedule 10 games for the three non-district slots. While an alternative approach could involve relegating Santa Fe to 5A, creating two ten-team districts (an additional feature worth re-exploring, that I released prior to the season), the current solution somewhat addresses the issue. Though travel inconveniences persist, this model ensures competitive games and provides an opportunity to identify the 12 teams deserving of playoff spots.
Week 1
Carlsbad vs Artesia (Rival Game)
Cleveland vs La Cueva
Rio Rancho vs Centennial
Las Cruces vs Hobbs
Eldorado vs Clovis
Los Lunas vs Alamogordo
Volcano Vista vs Sandia
Organ Mountain vs Cibola
Albuquerque vs Santa Fe
Atrisco Heritage vs Piedra Vista
West Mesa vs Farmington
Week 2
Las Cruces vs Mayfield (Rival Game)
Cleveland vs Centennial
Rio Rancho vs La Cueva
Carlsbad vs Clovis
Hobbs vs Eldorado
Los Lunas vs Volcano Vista
Alamogordo vs Sandia
Organ Mountain vs Santa Fe
Albuquerque vs Cibola
Piedra Vista vs West Mesa
Farmington vs Atrisco Heritage
Week 3
Santa Fe vs Capital
Las Cruces vs Carlsbad
Farmington vs La Cueva
Piedra Vista vs Volcano Vista
Cleveland vs Clovis
Rio Rancho vs Hobbs
Eldorado vs Los Lunas
Organ Mountain vs Albuquerque
West Mesa vs Centennial
Atrisco Heritage vs Sandia
Cibola vs Alamogordo
