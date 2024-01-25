Today, we present the latest installment of our annual NMPreps Road to the PIT feature, offering fresh insights into our bracket predictions for the upcoming 2024 New Mexico High School basketball state tournament. Despite being a month away from selection Sunday, the landscape is already in flux, thanks to the exciting twists and turns of district play, featuring unexpected losses and wins that have turned our bracket predictions into a dynamic game of musical chairs.

In the 5A basketball category, while the top seed remains firmly secured by VOlcano Vista, the intrigue lies in the reshuffling of seeds 4-16, not to mention the four bubble teams vying for a spot in the bracket. This week witnessed a substantial rearrangement, with 13 teams swapping positions. Explore the full details of these changes here.

Meanwhile, in the 4A basketball realm, Highland maintains its position atop the rankings as the 1-seed. However, the landscape has seen considerable shifts, with 14 teams adjusting their seeds. Notably, one team earned a noteworthy inclusion with a major upset, raising the question of three district champions potentially hitting the road in the openign round. Uncover all the details in our comprehensive breakdown here.

