In our ongoing tradition, NMPreps presents its annual feature, offering projections for the New Mexico high school basketball state tournament bracket. We assess five of the six NMAA criteria points (district finish, record, head-to-head, wins over district champs, and MaxPreps rankings). Additionally, we integrate NMPreps rankings, anticipated district finishes, and potential movement in the MaxPreps computer rankings. This feature delves into the current standings based on team resumes and provides projections for final district positions, including predicted records and potential rankings shifts.

