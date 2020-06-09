NMPreps.com list of the top 50 players from the 2021 class.

Andres Martinez, 2021 (McCurdy High School): Averaged 18.5 points and 10 rebounds last season. An athletic wing at 6-foot-4 that can rise above the rim.

Tucker Smothermon, 2021 (Artesia High School): A 6-foot-4 wing that can knock it down from the outside. No official numbers but around 15 per game is about right in games we've seen.

Verrels Lukman, 2021 (Hot Springs High School): Instrumental to the state championship in 2018, Lukman will be the top guard to watch in 3A basketball this coming season. Averaged 15, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest.

