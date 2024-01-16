NMPreps presents the top 50 player performances from Week 7 of the New Mexico high school basketball season. Coaches, keep those outstanding nominations coming by texting your players' stats to Publisher Joshua Grine at 505-414-4313.

Week 7 Top Player Performances (January 9th - January 13th)

Boys' Basketball:

Brandon Bartlett - La Cueva: Recorded 14 points against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Damian Estrada - Valencia: Impressed with 21 points against Valley on Wednesday.

Daniel Steverson - Cleveland: Scored 24 points in the victory over Santa Fe on Tuesday and 29 points against La Cueva on Wednesday.

David Lunn III - Volcano Vista: Contributed 16 points in the win over Manzano on Tuesday and exploded for 31 points and 9 rebounds against Highland on Wednesday.

Dylan Chavez - La Cueva: Displayed a strong performance with 22 points against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Elijah Brody - West Mesa: Tallied 17 points against Atrisco Heritage on Wednesday and 27 points in the victory over Cibola (74-63) on Tuesday.

Fransios Satchini - Del Norte: Scored 21 points in the loss to Eldorado on Tuesday.

Isai Herrera - Highland: Contributed 17 points and 8 rebounds in the win over Hobbs on Tuesday.

Tyler Kozlowski - Valley: Impressed with 23 points against Valencia on Wednesday.

Jayden Johnson - Rio Rancho: Scored 20 points against Sandia on Tuesday.Jeremiah Holtz - West Mesa: Tallied 19 points in the victory over Cibola (74-63) on Tuesday.

Sandia 75, Atrisco 66: Notable performances include Tae Morris (Atrisco-2025) with 34 points, Isaiah Brown (Sandia-2028) with 16 points, Thomas Adams (Sandia-2025) with 13 points, Gad Harris (Sandia-2028) with 11 points, and Zaire Ndyabagye (Sandia-2025) with 10 points, along with impressive rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks by various players.

Valencia 66, Gallup 58: Key contributors for Valencia were Jared Porter with 21 points, Damian Estrada with 20 points, and Jorge Zuniga with 14 points.

Volcano Vista defeated Cleveland in the APS Championship: Kenyon Aguino scored 34 points for Volcano Vista, while Daniel Steverson posted 28 points for Cleveland.

