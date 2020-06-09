News More News
NMPreps Top Basketball Players - Class of 2022

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of the Top 100 New Mexico High School Basketball Players for the 2020/2021 season.

Class of 2022

Matthew Gonzales, 2022 (Robertson High School): A newcomer on the scene last season Gonzales had a stellar sophomore season and could be one of the top players in 3A come the 2020/2021 season.

Scott Mullin, 2022 (Alamogordo High School): A first team All-District player that can let it fly. The 6-3 wing, averaged around 12 points per game for the Tigers last season.

