Join us as we showcase some of the standout player performances from Week 8 in New Mexico high school baseball, from April 15th to 20th. NMPreps continues to shine a spotlight on more teams and players from every region across the state.



(Monday) Melrose 6, Grady 3 - Final: Mike Cardonita (2024) led the Buffaloes with 4 hits, 2 runs, and a double in the win. Cy Draper (2025) added a hit, a home run, 4 RBIs, and a run. Gray Brandon (2024) contributed a hit and 2 runs. Cardonita also pitched 5.1 innings, recording 8 strikeouts and earning the win.



(Monday) Logan 11, Cimarron 1 - Final: The Cimarron Rams led 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before Logan scored 8 runs, securing the win. Mitchell Wall (2026) contributed 2 hits and 1 RBI for the Logan Longhorns. Bill DeLuca (2025) added 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and 1 run. Aydin Kotara (2026) scored 2 runs, and Kaeden Stoner (2024) added 2 RBIs. Brock Burns (2024) pitched 4 innings and tallied 7 strikeouts.

(Tuesday) Sandia Prep 13, Rehoboth Christian 3 - Final. Ben Valdez (2024) led the Sundevils to victory with 4 hits and 2 RBIs. Freshman standout Logan Lemons contributed 2 hits, 2 RBIs, a double, a triple, and 3 runs in the win. Sophomore Josh Riordan also had a strong performance with 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs. Matteo Herrera (2025) pitched 4 innings and recorded 4 strikeouts for the Sundevils.

(Tuesday) Eldorado 10, Cibola 0 - Final. The Eagles' victory was led by two juniors. Cirilio Martinez shone with 2 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles, and 1 run. Kayan Salas contributed with 2 RBIs, a hit, a run, and a double. Tadum Widner pitched all six innings finishing with 7 strikeouts.

(Tuesday) Bernalillo 7, Valley 2 - Final. Alexis Hernandez-Carrillo (2026) hit a home run, recorded 3 RBIs, and scored 2 runs. He also pitched all 7 innings, finishing with 6 strikeouts. Uriel Castro (2025) added another home run for the Spartans in the win. For Valley, Thomas Velarde (2025) hit a home run and added 2 hits and 1 run in the loss.



(Tuesday) Artesia 16, Portales 2 - Final. Frankie Galindo (2025) had 3 hits, including 2 doubles, and added 2 RBIs and 2 runs for the Bulldogs in their win over Portales. Jack Byers (2026) contributed 3 hits, 3 RBIs, a home run, and 1 run in the victory. Byers also excelled on the mound, pitching all 5 innings and recording 13 strikeouts to earn the win.

(Tuesday) Albuquerque Academy 8, Los Alamos 7 - Final. In a tightly contested game, the Chargers staged a comeback to edge out the Hilltoppers. Los Alamos led 7-2 after three innings, but the Chargers rallied to score 6 runs in the final three innings, including 3 in the bottom of the 6th. Satish Raichur (2024) led the Chargers with 4 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles, and 2 runs. EJ Galiardo (2025) added 2 hits, and Joseph Rounds (2027) contributed a hit and 2 RBIs. Galiardo also pitched 5 innings, striking out 9 batters.

(Tuesday) St. Pius X 12, Highland 2 - Final. Antonio Lujan had 2 runs, 2 hits, and an RBI for the Sartans in the win. Ben Martinez added 2 runs, a hit, and an RBI. Nick Rodriguez struck out 6 batters in 2 innings pitched.



(Tuesday) New Mexico Military 17, Ruidoso 3 - Final. The New Mexico Military Institute Colts had a powerful performance, scoring 17 runs in the district win over Ruidoso. Luis Patton (2024) contributed 3 hits, 4 RBIs, 1 double, and 4 runs. Tegin Maloney (2025) added 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 1 triple, and a run. Javier Yepiz Galindo (2025) hit a home run, had 2 hits, and drove in 5 RBIs. He also pitched 4.1 innings to earn the win, finishing with 7 strikeouts.

(Tuesday) Santa Fe Indian 14, Pecos 1 - Final. The SFIS Braves dominated the game, led by Jeremy Martinez with 4 runs, 3 hits, 1 RBI, 1 double, and 2 triples. Kellin Tsosie (2027) pitched 3 innings, recording 4 strikeouts.

