NMPreps Top Seniors from the 2023 Season

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

Today, NMPreps shines a spotlight on the standout seniors who made a significant impact as top players in New Mexico high school football during the 2023 season. As we continue to unveil remarkable players throughout the off-season, we begin by recognizing the exceptional talent among the 2024 graduating class.#nmpreps

In this edition, we turn our attention to some of the top defensive linemen who showcased their prowess on the gridiron this past season.

DL Leon Sutulov - St. Pius X

Season Highlights: Sutulov's exceptional season with St. Pius is reflected in impressive statistics, including 45 solo tackles, 37 assist tackles, 82 total tackles, 28.5 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 51 QB hurries, and 1 fumble recovery. His impact was felt at every level of the defensive game, making him a standout defensive force.

