Throughout the week of February 5th-10th, New Mexico's high school basketball scene witnessed stellar performances from talented athletes across the state. From buzzer-beaters to dominant double-doubles, players left their mark on the court, showcasing the depth and excitement of high school basketball in New Mexico. As we highlight standout performances, NMPreps remains your go-to source for all things New Mexico high school basketball.

Santa Fe Indian: In Tuesday night's showdown, Santa Fe Indian claimed a decisive victory over Santa Fe Prep with a final score of 77-56. Kenyen Callado led the charge for SFIS with an outstanding 25-point performance, while Dainien Gonzales contributed 23 points to secure the win for Santa Fe Indian School.

Belen: In Tuesday's matchup, Belen emerged victorious with a 71-60 win over Valencia. Jared Porter led Valencia's offensive efforts with an impressive 27-point performance. On the other side, Belen's Jordi Rojo contributed 20 points, while Jasode Harris added 19 points to secure the victory.

Robertson: On Tuesday night, Robertson dominated Moriarty with a commanding 74-36 victory. Jesse James Gonzales showcased his scoring prowess with 17 points and 2 assists, while Mateo Contreras also contributed 17 points along with 6 rebounds. Freshman Nathan Gonzales made an impact with 10 points and 6 rebounds, further bolstering Robertson's strong performance.

Volcano Vista: On Tuesday night, Volcano Vista secured a decisive 69-52 victory over Atrisco Heritage. Kenyon Aguino delivered an outstanding performance, contributing 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead his team to victory. Additionally, freshman David Lunn III shone for Volcano Vista, scoring an impressive 26 points in the win over Atrisco Heritage. On the opposing side, Latvaious Morris of Atrisco Heritage scored 12 points despite the loss to Volcano Vista.

Highland: Tuesday Night: Highland High secured a notable 79-68 victory over St. Pius X on Tuesday. Jesus Licon led the charge for Highland with an impressive 38-point performance, while Isai Herrera contributed 11 points and Raul Stanford added 14 points to the scoreboard. On the St. Pius X side, Ken Zamora led the scoring efforts with 23 points, supported by Jason Montoya, who added 14 points.

Bosque: Bosque dominated Sandia Prep with a commanding 60-19 victory on Tuesday. Oliver Tumolo led the scoring charge with 15 points and 7 rebounds, showcasing his offensive prowess. Cooper Hautau contributed with 9 points and an impressive 21 rebounds, dominating the boards. Kyle Morris orchestrated the offense with 11 points and 7 assists, displaying his playmaking skills. Alex Starr added 6 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, making his presence felt on both ends of the court.

Los Lunas: Tuesday Night: Los Lunas' top-ranked prospect, Jalin Holland, showcased his talent with an impressive performance, scoring 23 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and tallying 5 steals in their game against Albuquerque. Los Lunas secured a pivotal victory over the Bulldogs, winning 46-43.

Cuba: Tuesday: Cuba secured a crucial district victory over East Mountain with a narrow 39-38 win. Delmar Whitehorse (2025) played a pivotal role in the victory, contributing 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Ruidoso: Tuesday: Ruidoso escaped past New Mexico Military Institute to remain atop the district 4-3A standings, securing a 47-45 victory. Logan Sandoval (2024) spearheaded the team's effort with an impressive performance, tallying 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Augustine Saiz (2025)also made significant contributions with 9 pints and 7 rebounds in the win.

West Las Vegas: West Las Vegas suffered a road loss in District 2-3A action against St. Michael's, with a final score of 63-47. PJ Montano (2024) led West in scoring with 12 points and 3 rebounds. Jonathan Gonzales (2025) contributed 10 points, while Devaughn Kensey (2026) scored 9 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the loss.

Del Norte: Sophomores Francois Satchivi and Julian Castillo spearheaded Del Norte's scoring efforts in their matchup against Hope Christian, despite the 76-58 loss. Satachivi contributed 15 points, 5 rebounds, and dropped 3 dimes, while Castillo added 10 points and 4 assists.

Organ Mountain: Second-ranked Organ Mountain secured a commanding victory over crosstown district foe Mayfield, triumphing with a final score of 85-50. Top-ranked prospect Brandon Kehres (2024) showcased his skills with a stellar performance, recording a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds, accompanied by 3 dimes. Ray Venegas (2025) contributed 17 poits and 3 rebounds to the win, while Yehnhi Wilson (2024) added 17 points and 6 assists.

Navajo Prep/Tohatchi: Navajo Prep asserted their dominance in district 1-3A with a convincing 81-61 victory over Tohatchi. Despite Tohatchi staying close for three quarters, with the score tied at 50-50 by the end of the third period, Navajo Prep surged ahead in the final quarter, outscoring their opponent with 31 points.

Jude Thomas (2024) led the charge for Navajo Prep with an impressive performance, contributing 27 points, 7 steals, and 6 assists. Xavier Nez (2025) added 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists, while Jakobie Thomas (2024) chipped in with 11 points and 3 rebounds in the Eagles' victory.

For Tohatchi, Telan Long (2024) stood out with 20 points and 7 rebounds, while Josh Dawson (2025) scored 15 points and Kyle Yazzie (2025) contributed 7 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the defeat.

Newcomb: Tuesday: In a tightly contested district 1-3A matchup, Newcomb narrowly fell to Thoreau with a final score of 57-55. Despite the loss, seniors Adriano Washburn and Roydell Edison both made significant contributions, each scoring 13 points for Newcomb.

Lovington: Tuesday: In district 4-4A showdown, Lovington asserted their dominance with a commanding 69-31 victory over 4A cellar-dweller Goddard. Julian Arroya (2024) led the charge with 15 points, pulled down 5 boards, and dropped 3 dimes showcasing his all-around skills on the court. Notably, New Mexico Mr. Football Demarcus Thompson Jr. made a significant impact on the hardwood, contributing 9 points and 8 rebounds in the Wildcats' impressive win.

Los Alamos: Tuesday: Los Alamos secured a crucial district 2-4A victory with a 60-52 win over Pojoaque Valley, led by standout performances from their key players. Niko Garcia (2024) led the scoring charge with 21 points and contributed 7 rebounds. Josiah Fresquez (2025) played a vital role with 18 points and 8 assists, orchestrating the offense effectively. Additionally, Lan Frazier (2026) added 11 points to help seal the victory for Los Alamos.