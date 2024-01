In the dynamic realm of New Mexico high school basketball, Week 5 showcased a thrilling tapestry of triumphs, surprises, and standout performances that left an indelible mark on the season. From Farmington Scorpions' flawless run in the Hobbs Holiday Tournament to the Las Vegas showdown between Robertson and West Las Vegas, the state's basketball landscape witnessed compelling narratives. As we delve into NMPreps' takeaways, we unravel the stories of resilience, upsets, and emerging stars that defined the week, shaping the narrative of high school basketball in the Land of Enchantment.