NMPreps Week 8 Bracket Projections: 6A Football

As we head into Week 8 of New Mexico high school football, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The top four seeds have emerged, with three district champions securing automatic bids and a competitive race for the remaining at-large spots. Here’s a look at how the bracket is shaping up, from the top contenders to the teams on the bubble.
Top 4
#1 La Cueva (Automatic/District 2-6A Champ)
#2 Centennial (Automatic/District 3-6A Champ)
#3 Cleveland (Automatic/District 1-6A Champ)
#4 Volcano Vista (At-Large/District 1-6A Runner-Up)
Scoop: The top four have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in Class 6A. Three projected district champs occupy the first three seeds, while Volcano Vista earns the first at-large spot after a crucial 27-24 win over Las Cruces. That victory was pivotal for securing a first-round bye, though a potential rematch with Las Cruces could pose a challenge down the road.
