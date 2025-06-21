NMPreps100: Ranking the Top 100 New Mexico High School Football Players

Welcome to the NMPreps100, the official New Mexico high school football player rankings for the 2025 season. As NMPreps.com enters its 20th year as the state’s most trusted source for high school football coverage, we proudly present the Top 100 players to watch this fall.

NEW MEXICO: TOP 100 RANK PLAYER SCHOOL POS CLASS #1 Colton McKibben Carlsbad HS Carlsbad, NM LB 2027 #2 Moses Sparks Cleveland HS Rio Rancho, NM OT 2026

#1 Colton McKibben (Carlsbad HS/Carlsbad, NM)

Grine Scoop: The top-ranked player in New Mexico is Colton McKibben, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker from Carlsbad High School. A rising star in the Class of 2027, McKibben has already emerged as one of the most explosive defenders in the state. Known for his rare burst off the line and relentless pursuit, he racked up an impressive 95 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 interception during his sophomore season. Recruiting News: McKibben currently holds nine Division I offers and is attracting strong interest from major programs across the country, including Michigan, Arizona State, Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Washington. As his recruitment heats up, McKibben is solidifying his reputation as a high-ceiling prospect with the tools to compete at the Power 5 level. Related: McKibben Ranked #1 in New Mexico HS Football

#2 Moses Sparks (Cleveland HS/Rio Rancho, NM)

Grine Scoop: The No. 2 ranked player in New Mexico is Moses Sparks, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle from Cleveland High School. A dominant presence in the Class of 2026, Sparks anchors the offensive line with rare length, power, and footwork. He’s the type of lineman who can change the tone of a game—setting the edge in the run game and holding strong in pass protection against the state’s best edge rushers. Recruiting News: Sparks currently holds multiple Division I offers and is garnering increasing attention from programs across the country. Schools such as Nebraska, Texas Tech, Utah, and Arizona State have shown strong interest, with several official visits scheduled this summer. As his recruitment continues to grow, Sparks is establishing himself as one of the premier linemen in the region with legitimate Power 5 potential.

