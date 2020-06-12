Christian Pacheco, 2021 (Deming High School): The Wildcats will look to 6-4 post player Pacheco as they look to get back to the state tournament. Pacheco is part of a sound group returning this season.

Derek Chavez, 2021 (Valley High School): Coming off back-to-back state championships the Vikings now look Chavez in 2020/2021 to keep them going. Chavez, a smooth point guard

Nick Trujillo, 2021 (Grants High School): Shooting guard with some size to him. Trujillo can go off for 15 on any given night. He can create his own look and did well helping guide the Pirates back to the state tournament.

Continue viewing here.

Sign-up for NMPreps and Save Today!