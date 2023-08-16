NMPreps 200 players to watch during the 2023 New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

TOP THREE PROSPECTS

#1) Stratton Shufelt, Sue V. Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho, NM) Class: 2024 Position: LB Skinny: The top ranked player in New Mexico high school football racked up 11-offers this off-season and will look to guide the Cleveland Storm to another 6A state championship.

#2) Elijah Brody, West Mesa High School (Albuquerque, NM) Class: 2024 Position: QB Skinny: One of the more unique quarterback prospects in the 2024 class given ability to run and make plays. Impressive athlete with desired height to play the position. Brody is a 6-foot-4, 190 pound mobile quarterback with that has developed into a nice passer but not afraid to lower his shoulder against defenders.Holds an over from the University of New Mexico.

#3) Cameron Dyer, La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM) Class: 2025 Position: QB Skinny: Dyer is at the top of the player rankings overall and will enter as the number one ranked quarterback. Requisite height, strong build, and big-pay running ability. Dangerous athleticism with regular threat when breaking the pocket. Holds an offer from New Mexico State University.

