NMPreps - NMPreps250: Estancia Running Back (2022) Moving the Chains

MARINO RIVERA-NOBLITT
ESTANCIA HIGH SCHOOL

Grad Year: 2022

Position: RB

Darren Sproles who? Small back with big gains. As a sophomore in 2019 he had a career night against Newcomb, on five carries rushing for 216-yards. Sharing the backfield Rivera-Noblitt finished with nearly 900-yards on the season with 14 touchdowns. He's also a force on the defensive side of the ball.


