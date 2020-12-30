NMPreps - NMPreps250: Estancia Running Back (2022) Moving the Chains

NMPreps250: Estancia Running Back (2022) Moving the Chains
NMPreps.com's list of the top 250 New Mexico high school football players for the coming season. #nmpreps #nmpreps250
MARINO RIVERA-NOBLITT
|ESTANCIA HIGH SCHOOL
Grad Year: 2022
Position: RB
Darren Sproles who? Small back with big gains. As a sophomore in 2019 he had a career night against Newcomb, on five carries rushing for 216-yards. Sharing the backfield Rivera-Noblitt finished with nearly 900-yards on the season with 14 touchdowns. He's also a force on the defensive side of the ball.