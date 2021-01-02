 NMPreps - NMPreps250: Howes, Pennington, & Lujan Anchor 2021 Defense for Rio Rancho
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-02 09:10:35 -0600') }} football Edit

NMPreps250: Howes, Pennington, & Lujan Anchor 2021 Defense for Rio Rancho

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps Top 250 Player Rankings. NMPreps250 highlights the top 250 players to watch in New Mexico high school football for the coming season. #nmpreps #nmpreps250

NMPREPS250

Rio Rancho Rams have a sound defense returning this season, if they get on the field, could be a deference maker in a shortened season. Anchored by three seniors that have next level readiness.

Trio to Watch

Joshua Howes - Click Here

Jasper Pennington - Click Here

Tommy Lujan - Click Here

Highlights

NMPreps250 - Complete list of the Top 250 Players

