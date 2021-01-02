NMPreps - NMPreps250: Howes, Pennington, & Lujan Anchor 2021 Defense for Rio Rancho

NMPreps Top 250 Player Rankings. NMPreps250 highlights the top 250 players to watch in New Mexico high school football for the coming season. #nmpreps #nmpreps250

NMPREPS250

Rio Rancho Rams have a sound defense returning this season, if they get on the field, could be a deference maker in a shortened season. Anchored by three seniors that have next level readiness.

Trio to Watch

