NMPreps - NMPreps250: Howes, Pennington, & Lujan Anchor 2021 Defense for Rio Rancho

NMPreps250: Howes, Pennington, & Lujan Anchor 2021 Defense for Rio Rancho
NMPreps Top 250 Player Rankings. NMPreps250 highlights the top 250 players to watch in New Mexico high school football for the coming season. #nmpreps #nmpreps250
NMPREPS250
Rio Rancho Rams have a sound defense returning this season, if they get on the field, could be a deference maker in a shortened season. Anchored by three seniors that have next level readiness.
Trio to Watch
Joshua Howes - Click Here
Jasper Pennington - Click Here
Tommy Lujan - Click Here
NMPreps250 - Complete list of the Top 250 Players