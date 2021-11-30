 NMPreps - NMPreps250: Six 2022 OL's Added to the Top 250 Player Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 06:19:40 -0600') }} football

NMPreps250: Six 2022 OL's Added to the Top 250 Player Rankings

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps player rankings for the 2021 New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

NMPREPS250

New Names Added 11/30/21

Braden Castillo, Los Lunas HS (2022/OL)

Charles Sanchez, Cleveland HS (2022/OL)

Dallas Boyd, Las Cruces (2022/QB)

Edgar Cuevas, La Cueva HS (2022/OL)

Jake Barrera, Artesia HS (2022/RB)

Jayden Brown, Manzano HS (2022/OL)

Matt Franco, Las Cruces HS (2022/OL)

Pablo Zaragoza, Goddard HS (2022/OL)

Zach Thomas, Kirtland Central HS (2022/RB)

