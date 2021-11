NMPreps list of the Top 250 New Mexico high school football players for the 2021 season. #nmpreps

Top Seniors (2022)

Top Juniors (2023)

Top Sophomores (2024)

Top Freshmen (2025)

11/17/21: Rio Rancho Rams running back Zach Vigil is a top five player in the state and highlights the next list of players added to the Top-250.