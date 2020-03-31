News More News
Prospect Watch: Caleb Carrillo (2021/QB)

Farmington High School Scorpions Football
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's preseason look at the candidates for the 2020 New Mexico Mr. Football. The award given to the top player in New Mexico regardless of classification or grade.

Caleb Carrillo

Class: 2021School: Farmington High School (5A)

Position: QB

Stat Line/Scoop: If Carrillo throws for another 3,000 yards in 2020, the man has a real shot at taking home the award. The Scorpions will need to get into the semifinals or finals. 2,992 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns. Continue to the list here.

