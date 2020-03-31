NMPreps.com's preseason look at the candidates for the 2020 New Mexico Mr. Football. The award given to the top player in New Mexico regardless of classification or grade.

Caleb Carrillo

Class: 2021School: Farmington High School (5A)

Position: QB

Stat Line/Scoop: If Carrillo throws for another 3,000 yards in 2020, the man has a real shot at taking home the award. The Scorpions will need to get into the semifinals or finals. 2,992 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns. Continue to the list here.