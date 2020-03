NMPreps.com is listing the top prospect to watch during the 2020 New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

Luke Mummert

Class: 2021

School: Albuquerque High

Position: LB/ATH

Stat Line: 75 total tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF. An overall athlete that participates in football, swimming, tack and lacrosse. Also, is a 4.04 gpa student with a 26 ACT.

