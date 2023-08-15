NMPreps New Mexico high school football week one games. What to watch across the state for the week of August 17th-19th. #nmpreps

Week 1 AKA Rivalry Week: What's not to love about starting the season with some bragging rights. Down south, the Eddy County Rivalry heads to Carlsbad with the visiting Artesia Bulldogs looking to make it two in a row. Crosstown rivals Farmington and Piedra Vista square off for the key of the town. The Hobbs Eagles look to keep the win streak against Clovis alive. Belen travels to Los Lunas, although the Tigers have owned this game as of late.

Honey, Going Streaking: #33-#36 features a handful of teams that have struggled in the win column. The following teams open week one on a losing streak -- Del Norte (16), Gallup (10), Chaparral (32), and Pojoaque Valley (9). Who snaps the streak first?

Top-20 Game with a First Timer: Organ Mountain and Albuquerque High both feature a new head coach to open the season. Both entering a transitional period will look to start their season on the right side. St. Pius X new head coach Curtis Flakes battles against the defending 4A state champ Bloomfield Bobcats, on the road. LeDarrius Cage and the Valencia Jaguars open this era on the road at Kirtland Central. Ruidoso hired Greg Crow to lead the defending 3A state champs at Gadsden. Cale Sanders leads the Cavemen in the Eddy County Rivalry against Artesia.