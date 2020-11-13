NMPreps - Recruiting: Cumber, Crawford Head DI; Adams State Picks up a pair of Top 10

2021 Class - November 12th

Cailee Crawford - Highland High School - San Diego State University

Viane Cumber - Sandia High School - University of New Mexico

Natalie Jojola - Los Lunas High School - Western Colorado (DII)

Feleena Gabaldon - Los Lunas High School - Adams State (DII)

Celina Watson - Piedra Vista High School - Adams State (DII)

Azia Himeur - Cibola High School - Eastern New Mexico University (DII)

Savanna Lewis - Hope Christian - United States Naval Academy

Mia Guest - Los Lunas High School - Colorado Christian University (DII)

Mountain West Conference in New Mexico

What a title that would be in four years if San Diego State and the University of New Mexico meet up for the conference championship in Las Vegas with Crawford (SDSU) and Cumber (UNM) headlining the game.

The Rest of New Mexico Sleeping

Well, it's no surprise here and although lately many have been recruited more or given the walk-on treatment. New Mexico State University, NM Highlands, and Western New Mexico did not sign a player during the Fall signing period. It has been great seeing more New Mexicans on rosters but it'll be a wait and see this year. NMSU might be the only that stays away from New Mexicans for the most part.

Adams State and the RMAC

Adams State scooped up the fourth ranked prospect in New Mexico when they signed Feleena Gabaldon, a DI talent in the post that could put Adams State on the map. Another DI talent is Natalie Jojola who will be a RMAC rival at Western Colorado, ranked third in New Mexico. They will have a some New Mexico games playing in the RMAC with New Mexico Highlands University. Add in the trio with Mia Guest heading to Colorado Christian. We should also add Adams State grabbed up another top-10 ranked player in New Mexico in Celina Watson of Piedra Vista High School.

