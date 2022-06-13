 NMPreps - Recruiting News: UNM Offers Three, Top TE's Earn Offers
Recruiting News: UNM Offers Three, Top TE's Earn Offers

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

NMPreps continues to track all of the recruiting news for New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

JUNE 13TH UPDATE

The University of New Mexico continues to offer the top athletes in New Mexico. The Lobos offered top quarterback Aiden Armenta (La Cueva HS/2023) along with top receiver Nic Trujillo (Cleveland HS/2023) and 2025 prospect Mason Posa (La Cueva HS).

Also, the states top tight ends Dalton Trapp (Ruidoso HS/2023) and Taven Lozada (St. Michael's/2023) both earned offers this week. Trapp from Easter New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands; Lozada from Eastern New Meixco.

